ELWOOD DEAN HALL January 2, 1961 - February 13, 2020 Dean Hall, age 59, of Burgaw, NC, was born January 2, 1961, passed away February 13, 2020 in Goose Creek, South Carolina. Dean was preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie Hall, step-father, Jim Lewis, and an uncle and aunt who raised him as a son, Billy Ray Hall, Sr. and Jewell Ann Hall. He is survived by his loving wife of over 35 years, Sherry S. Hall of Burgaw, two sons, Shane Hall of Leland and Brandon Hall (Kierra) of Rocky Point, a nephew raised as a son Kegan Johnson (Rachel) of Rocky Point, an Aunt Sophia Meckley (Ron) of Rocky Point, Uncle Charlie Hall (Pam) of Scotts Hill, cousins Wanda Hall Fowler (Tommy) of Winnabow, Sherry Ann Hall of Wilmington, Billy Ray Hall, Jr (Wendy) of Maco, and Michael Eugene Hall (Lisa) of Wilmington. After graduating from New Hanover High School in 1979, he began working construction. Dean was very skilled and knowledgeable at what he did and was very well respected in his field. One of Dean's passions was fishing and being out on the water. Dean was known by many and had a lot of great friends. He was very loved and will be missed by many. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 21, 2020