ELWOOD EHRLE SAUER Elwood Ehrle Sauer, 88, of Wilmington, went home to be with the Lord on October 21, 2019. He was born on August 7, 1931, in Passaic, New Jersey to the late William H. and Katherine (Ehrle) Sauer. Elwood, an US Army veteran who served during the Korean War, previously owned the George L. Ehrle Nursery in Englishtown, New Jersey. He served in many capacities at Old Tennent Presbyterian Church in Manalapan, New Jersey before moving to North Carolina and was a member of Riley's Creek Baptist Church in Rocky Point upon his passing. He loved to garden and bake bread. Elwood was a skillful woodworker making Christmas ornaments that are enjoyed by friends around the world. Elwood is survived by his wife of 67 years, Helen (Cyran) Sauer; his sons, William Sauer and wife, Linda, Arthur Sauer and wife, Shannon, Kevin Brooks and wife, Crystal; daughter, Ellen Downie and husband, Bill; sister, Carolyn Connerton; grandchildren, Katherine Kowalski and husband, Michael, Joshua Sauer and wife, Jenna, Rachael Smith and husband, C.J., Helen Odell and husband, Josh, Will Downie and wife, Jeanette, Kate Downie, Maggie Downie and partner, Matt Atwater, Arthur Sauer, Henry Sauer, Ada Sauer, Kiersten Brooks and Bryson Brooks; and 8 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Riley's Creek Baptist Church in Rocky Point with Pastor Art Sauer officiating and the US Army performing military honors. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. A burial service will take place at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Old Tennent Presbyterian Church in Englishtown, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his honor to Lower Cape Fear Hospice at 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401 or STRUT FOR KIDS, Inc. at P.O. Box 7693 Wilmington, NC 28406 Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 24, 2019