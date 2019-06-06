|
EMIL DUNBAR BURRISS, SR. Emil Dunbar Burriss, Sr. age 77 of West Jefferson died Monday, June 3, 2019 at Specialty Care Hospital in Greensboro, NC. Mr. Burriss was born in New Hanover County, NC on Sunday, March 15, 1942 to the late William Dunbar and Gertrude Christina VonKnottauner Burriss. He served in the US Navy and US Airforce as a pilot and later as a Railroad Engineer at Sunny Point Military Terminal. Emil was very active in his communities serving as the past President of the Pender County Shrine Club, Drum and Bugle Corps with the Sudan Temple, Ashe County Wildlife Club, and members of Maple Hill Presbyterian Church and Mt. Jefferson Presbyterian Church. Mr. Burriss was an avid re-loader and hunter, he designed obsolete long range pistols, and also an award winning shooter and member of the National Rifle Association. Mr. Burriss is survived by: his wife Linda H. Burriss, one son, Emil Burriss, Jr. and wife Kelly of Raleigh, one daughter, Paula Christine Burriss of Burgaw, three grandchildren, Chandler William Burriss, Emily Claire Burriss, Taylor Cheyenne Green, special son, Gary Schmidt of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews also survive. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Mount Jefferson Presbyterian Church by Rev. Will Hayward. The family will receive friends following the service. Additional memorial services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Maple Hill Presbyterian Church at 5790 US Hwy. 50, Maple Hill, NC. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to, , www.donate.lovetotherescue.org or St. Jude's Hospital, Words of remembrance or condolence may be viewed or sent to the family through our website, www.badgerfuneralhome.com. Badger Funeral Home of West Jefferson, NC was entrusted with Mr. Burriss' arrangements.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 6, 2019