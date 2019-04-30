|
EMILY BLANCHARD MATHEWS Emily Blanchard Mathews, 77, of Wilmington, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She was born May 2, 1941, in Wallace, NC to the late James Kenneth Blanchard and Sudie Hawes Blanchard. Emily was a member of Eastern Star Arime Chapter, Wednesday Bridge Club and Wrightsboro Baptist Church. She collected recipes and cookbooks and enjoyed card games. She received her CNA from Cape Fear Community College and worked as Broker-in-charge at Northchase Development until retirement. Survivors include her husband, Jerry Mathews; sons, Alan C. King (Julie) and Brian A. King (Cheri); grandchildren, Laura, Sara, Samantha, Liam, Lydia, Whitney, Bella and Paz; great-grandchildren, Kayden and Lyric; stepchildren, Jeremy Mathews (Nella) and Jennifer Mathews (Becky) and sisters, Edna White and Vivian Hunter. A funeral service will be held at 1pm, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Wrightsboro Baptist Church, 2736 Castle Hayne Rd., Wilmington, NC 28401. Burial will follow at 3:30pm, at Rockfish Memorial Cemetery in Wallace, NC. The family will receive visitors, at the church, prior to the service, beginning at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wrightsboro Baptist Church Building fund. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 30, 2019