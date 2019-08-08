|
EMMA E. PARKER Emma King Parker, 74, of Supply died August 6, 2019. She was the daughter of Dorothy and Fred King. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers James, Harry and Bill. Surviving are her husband of 55 years The Reverend Roy Joseph Parker; son Tony Parker (Kristen); daughter Dotti Heinold (Clint); sister Sandy Boone (Buddy); sister-in-law Lou Brinkley; nephews Joey Brinkley and Wayne King; niece Dawn Thompson; and four grandchildren who brought her great joy; Kyle and Rebecca Parker, Trace and Alex Heinold. Emma grew up in Wallace and married Roy Parker in 1964. Roy was called to preach and Emma was called to serve as a social worker in Granville, Nash and Onslow counties. For enjoyment, Emma loved planting flowers, painting and baking. A service honoring her life will be conducted at 11 AM, Saturday, August 10, at Calvary Baptist Church in Shallotte. Family and friends are kindly invited to a period of visitation at 10 AM prior to the service. Burial will be in Golden Grove Cemetery at 424 N. Main St. in Kenansville, NC 28349 at 2:30 PM. Memorials may be sent to Calvary Baptist Church of Shallotte, 623 Village Road, Shallotte, NC 28470, or SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 1414 Physician's Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 8, 2019