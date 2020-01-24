|
EMMA JANE LACKEY Emma Jane Lackey, 69, of Wilmington, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC. She was born in Murfreesboro, NC January 18, 1951. Dr. Lackey was a practicing veterinarian for 40 years and owned and operated Scotts Hill Animal Hospital. She had a very loyal client base and was responsible for the wellbeing of countless animals. She attended Salem College and NC State University for undergraduate school. She received her veterinary degree from Ohio State University. Emma Jane is survived by her husband, Morris "Ed" Merritt Jr.; son, Charles Stewart Merritt and his wife, Mindy of Morehead City; daughter, Emily Frances Merritt of Tucson, Arizona; granddaughter, Emerson James and grandson Charles James Merritt of Morehead City; brothers, Walter "Walt" and wife Kitsy Lackey; and Lokie "Sonny" and wife Gayle Lackey. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mildred Lackey. Dr. Lackey loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, horses and numerous dogs. Cooking, gardening, and scuba diving brought her joy. Emma Jane was known for her giving spirit. She had a kind heart and open arms. She never met a stranger. Her animal hospital clients were some of her closest friends, and she took great pride in her practice. She was a true dog whisperer. A celebration of Emma Jane's life will take place at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Wesleyan Chapel United Methodist Church in Wilmington officiated by Pastor Jeff Roberts. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing memorial gifts to the New Hanover County Humane Society, SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House, or the North Carolina Veterinary Medical Foundation, Inc Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 24, 2020