EMMA ODELL NORRIS AMAN It was a sunny morning, the birds were chirping, and the flowers were blooming on March 16, 2019 when Emma Odell Norris Aman peacefully departed to her heavenly home. Born in Sampson County in 1926, she was the eldest of four. She was the daughter of the late Janie and Ernest Mac Norris. Odell wed her first love Charles 'Ike' Aman on November 8th 1944. In 2009, after 64 years of blissful marriage, Ike passed away. She was a former member of Pine Valley Church in Wilmington, NC, in which she and Ike were very involved in all aspects of church life. At the time of her death, she was a member of First Baptist church of Statesville, NC. Odell was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Beyond family, she found joy in watching her birds and being in her flower gardens. She and Ike spent countless hours sharing their alluring roses with friends, family and neighbors. She was so proud that her children and grandchildren shared her love for gardening. Preceding her in death, in addition to her husband, was her brother Hub Norris, sister Carolyn McLamb, her precious granddaughter Abbey and her niece and nephew Carol and Mark McLamb. She is survived by her brother Landon Norris of Sampson County, NC and her three children; sons, Charlie Aman (Pam) of New Bern, David Aman (Pam) of Statesville and Daughter Ellen Tsumas (Harry) of Statesville, grandchildren, Kevin Aman of Newport, NC, Josh Aman (Charlye) of Springfield TN, Jessica Aman of Marietta GA, Anna Tsumas Gordon (Zach) of Statesville, and English Tsumas of Richmond, VA. Great-Grandchildren, Indigo Makai and Phoenix Orion Aman of Springfield TN. We were beyond blessed to have wonderful caregivers in Shelia, Lynn, Margie, Tracy and Betty. We appreciate all the love and support from our Hospice staff: Sandi, Tracy and Michelle. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 PM on Friday March 22nd at First Baptist Church of Statesville. Condolences may be sent online to the family to www.nicholsonfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Abigail Grace Tsumas Memorial Fund c/o Foundation for the Carolinas 220 N. Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 20, 2019