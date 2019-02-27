|
EMMA TRASK MIARS Emma Trask Miars, 94, of Wilmington, NC passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. She was born in Wilmington, NC, May 8, 1924, the daughter of the late Emma Borneman Trask and George W. Trask. She was raised on a farm in the Wrightsboro Community and was the youngest and last surviving of eleven children. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, William Thomas Miars, Jr., her son, William Thomas Miars, III, and a granddaughter, Emma Haywood Miars. Mrs. Miars was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church. Surviving are two sons, George Trask Miars (Margo) and Peter Haywood Miars (Jessie); six grandchildren, William Thomas Miars IV, Elizabeth Boyd Miars, George Trask Miars, Jr. (Katie), Frank Reynolds Miars (Amanda), Peter Haywood Miars, Jr. (Celia), and Louisa Trask Miars; and three great grandchildren, Emma Ballard Miars, George Trask Miars, III, and Caroline Grace Miars. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until 11 AM Thursday, February 28, 2019 in the First Baptist Church Parlor, followed by the memorial service at 11 AM. Private interment will be at Oakdale Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Harrelson Center, 20 North Fourth Street, Suite 214, Wilmington, NC 28401 or to a . Condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 27, 2019