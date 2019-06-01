|
|
ENNIS MYATT MOONEYHAM, JR. Ennis Myatt Mooneyham, Jr. ("Moon"), a long-time resident of Wilmington, NC, was called Home by the Lord on May 29, 2019 at the age of 93. Moon was born to the late Ennis M. and Eula Wilson Mooneyham in Wake County, NC and spent his youth there. He went to Hawaii during WWII to work in the war effort and returned to North Carolina following the war to begin his 42-year career with Carolina Power and Light Company. It was there that he met the love of his life, Sarah, who was the daughter of his boss. Moon was predeceased by his loving wife of 55 years, Sarah Watson Mooneyham, his two sisters, and his stepfather, Charlie Alsobrooks. He is survived by three children, Janice Mooneyham of Arlington, VA, Barry Mooneyham (wife Debby, her daughter Holly Fields and Holly's three sons) of Raleigh, and Donald Mooneyham (wife Pam) of Wilmington. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Katlin M. DeWitt (Matt) of Charlottesville, VA and his sister, Charlene Alsobrooks. In addition, his devoted friends Millie and George Futch, Mary McLamb, Peggy Whitley, and a host of other dear friends remain to cherish his memory. Moon's life revolved around his family, his friends and the church. He and Sarah were charter members of Wrightsboro Methodist Church, where they were devoted servants for many years. He later found fellowship at Wrightsboro Baptist Church with the Early Morning Walkers and joined that congregation. Moon was a loving husband and father, as well as master machinist, skilled carpenter, gardener and friend to all. His life and actions touched many lives. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staffs of Haven House at the Davis Community and of Lower Cape Fear Hospice for their loving care. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel, 4108 S. College Rd., Wilmington. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 3 at Wrightsboro Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Lewis officiating. Interment will follow in Oleander Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Wrightsboro Baptist Church or Lower Care Fear Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 1, 2019