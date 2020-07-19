ERIC LEWIS Eric Bradley Lewis, 60, of Oak Island, passed away on July 17, 2020. Eric was born August 21, 1959 in Pittsburg, PA to the late David Victor Lewis and Dorothy M. Lewis. He grew up in numerous states across the country and in the Orient, graduating high school from the Hong-Kong International School. Eric had been a dedicated volunteer fire fighter and captain with the Yaupon Beach Fire Department for several years. He was co-owner, manager, and head mechanic of Bridge Point Auto in Oak Island which provided nearly 30 years of service to the community. He will be respectfully missed by many of his fellow automobile technicians in the area. Eric enjoyed woodworking, carpentry, riding his motorcycle, collecting model trains, and traveling. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and loyal friend. Survivors include his wife Elizabeth "Liz" Flynn - Lewis; a son, Sean Flynn; a sister, Janice Milot and husband Gerald; a brother, David Lewis; and several loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Vicki Ann Lewis Falcon; an aunt, Shirley A. Lewis; and a sister-in-law Karen Lewis, beloved sister of Liz. A public visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 6:00 to 9:00 pm, in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, July 24, 2020 also in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel; with a visitation to follow the service until 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brunswick Senior Resources, Inc., 3620 Express Drive, Shallotte, NC 28470. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com
. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.