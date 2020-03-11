Home

Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3131 Martin Luther King Drive
Elizabethtown, NC 28337
910-645-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home
Elizabethtown, NC
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Lisbon Baptist Church
Council, NC
Eric Sloan Warner Obituary
ERIC SLOAN WARNER Eric Sloan Warner, 89, Korean War Army Veteran of Council passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Monday, March 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Laurice P. Warner, his parents, Alexander L. Warner and Eloise Register Warner, one brother, Morris Warner and three sisters, Edna G. Miller, Ernestine Clark and Bobbye Perry. Eric leaves behind one son, Eric "Butch" Warner (Rebecca) of Wilmington; two daughters, Beth W. Alford (Dan) of Clarkton; Laurie W. Dunlop (Ed) of Wilmington; one brother, Sidney Warner (Wanda) of Pine Hurst; one sister, Janet Cain of White Lake; seven grandchildren: Jennifer Potter (Mike), Amber Hardee (Bradley Kinlaw), Joshua Huggins, Alex Dunlop, Hannah Dunlop, Jordan Warner (Christy), and Jessie Warner and 10 great grandchildren. He also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. Eric was a loving family man. He enjoyed spending time with his family and living life to the fullest. It was steak dinners on the grill every Saturday night and vacation time at the beach every year. Eric also enjoyed watching the GSN channel on TV, old country and gospel music shows, fishing, playing solitaire and completing sudoku puzzles. His yard was his pride and joy. He loved to garden. Eric's favorite song to sing was "Do Lord, Remember Me". Eric was the recipient of two Bronze Stars, the United Nation Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. His love for the Lord, his country and his family leave an eternal legacy in the hearts of his loved ones. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Wednesday, March 11th at Bladen Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. A funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, March 12th at Lisbon Baptist Church in Council with Rev. Cameron McGill officiating. Burial will follow the services in the Mt. Horeb Cemetery in Council.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 11, 2020
