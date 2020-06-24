ERIK LEE BROCKDORFF Known for his adventurous spirit, his brilliant mind and his passion for hunting and chocolate labs, Erik Brockdorff passed away the evening of June 22, 2020. A brief and sudden illness took him quickly and peacefully surrounded by family. A cherished and respected husband, father and grandfather, he is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Kay Brockdorff; their children Kim Brockdorff Bond and husband Chris Bond and their children Kendall, Riley and Owen of Greenville, SC, Heather Brockdorff McCormack and her children Alexandra and Abby of Charlotte, NC, and Erik Brockdorff II and his son Caden of Midlothian, Va. Erik was born December 17, 1943 in Washington, DC. A man who always liked to do things his own way, he left college after a year to pursue his own business. He became the youngest service station dealer in the state of Maryland at the age of 21 and was instrumental in developing the ASE (Automotive Service Excellence) certification. Erik was a successful business owner for over 30 years in Maryland. He was an invaluable resource to many as he never met a thing he couldn't fix. Erik was a source of excellent advice and was always available to help his children and others in any way he could. Following the harrowing experience of surviving a midair collision in 1992, Erik sold his businesses and retired to Wilmington. He spent his days doing the things he loved the most including but not limited to piloting his own plane, gol?ng, training his chocolate labs and hunting with his son, grandsons and friends. Many neighbors in Landfall knew Erik as "The Dog Whisperer" for all the help he gave them training their dogs to be good companions. Throughout his retirement, Erik continued using his intelligence to pursue many entrepreneurial ventures. He was a smart businessman and left his family well provided for. He leaves behind many people who respected, admired and were inspired by his life. Erik's favorite quote, Courage by Theodore Roosevelt, was a guiding truth in his life. "Far better it is to dare mighty things, to win glorious triumphs, even though checkered by failure, than to take rank with those poor spirits who neither enjoy much nor suffer much, because they live in the gray twilight that knows not victor nor defeat." In lieu of ?owers, please consider a donation to a no kill dog shelter (pawsplace.org) in Erik's name. The family will receive visitors at their home in Landfall to celebrate Erik's life on Sunday, June 28th from 2-4pm
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 24, 2020.