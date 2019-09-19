|
|
ERMA HOLLAND RAYNOR August 17, 1924 - September 17, 2019 Wilmington - Erma ("Ernie") Raynor, 95 wonderful years old, started a new journey on September 17th. She was born in Apex, N.C., as the youngest of twelve children to Katie L. Tew and Herbert Lee Holland. She graduated from Apex High School and worked for Southern Bell Telephone Company in Raleigh until she met Wilbur A. Raynor, the love of her life, and literally took flight with him in 1948 to Savannah, Georgia to get married. The article in the Savannah newspaper was entitled "Cupid on Wings" and that exciting flight never landed. As private pilots, Ernie and Wilbur traveled extensively in the air and also enjoyed many years of spending summers in Linville, NC, with their Airstream friends. They owned Raynor's Jewelry Company in Louisburg and Raleigh Wholesale Jewelry Company in Raleigh until the 1970s. Ernie loved teaching the beauty of china, crystal, silver and jewelry in her store. Their home was Louisburg until Wilbur's death in 2004 at which time Ernie moved to Raleigh for a few years and then onto Wilmington where she enjoyed a happy and full life of exercising, singing, dancing, concerts, and many marvelous friends. She always exemplified the "true southern lady" in her style and manners. Ernie is survived by her daughter, Margot H. Raynor, of Wilmington, "Dr. Beth" Wilson, and numerous nieces and nephews. Ernie was dearly loved and well cared for in her last years of blindness by special family friends Mary Bland, Mittie Freeman, Louise Salley, and Linda Mills. Their playful times together brought much laughter, singing, and happiness that enriched their lives. Caregivers who gave Ernie much joy were Claire Hunt, Kiszy and LaShell Johnson, and Lawanda Bowen. In lieu of flowers, Ernie wanted her memorial gifts to be sent to your favorite animal rescue organization, Lower Cape Fear Hospice or North Carolina Senior Games, Inc. So, "Cheers" to Ernie! Pour your favorite drink and raise your glass to her fabulous life and gentle journey. She would wish the same for you.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 19, 2019