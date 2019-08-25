|
ERNEST L "DICK" SOWERS, III 74 of Supply, NC passed away on Tuesday the twentieth of August, 2019 in the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Care Center, Bolivia, NC. Dick was born on the twenty second of November, 1944 to the late E.L. Sowers, II and Nell Boardwine Meadows. Dick served in the United States Army, Elite, 82nd Airborne Division after high school. He worked and retired from the Norfolk Southern Railroad located in Roanoke, VA. Once retired, he and his loving wife Janie H. Sowers moved to Supply, NC so they could be by the ocean where he lived out the remainder of his days. They raised one son, Steven H. Sowers. Before his passing, Dick Loved playing golf, fishing and spending time with his son playing sports. Dick had a passion for hard work, spending countless hours cutting timber just as a hobby. As he aged his hobby turned into collecting seashells and making artwork. He will always be known for his quick wit, charm and at times a full throttle and wide open personality. Dick was preceded in death by his father Ernest and mother Nell. He is survived by his wife of thirty five years, Janie; a loving son, Steven and his wife Sheri; a brother, Chuck; sister, Martha Dee; brother, Larry, brother, Roger; grandchildren, Isabella, Shaun, Carrington, Jordan; two great-grandchildren, Carleigh, Kerighan as well as several nieces and nephews. "Know that we love you and will see you on the other side". A Celebration of Life with military honors will be conducted at four o'clock in the afternoon on Monday the twenty sixth of August 2019 in the chapel of White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel at 603 Ocean Highway, East, Bolivia, NC 28422. Online condolences are encouraged and may be offered at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 25, 2019