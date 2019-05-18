ERNEST RAY LOGGAINS Ernest Ray Loggains, age 85, passed peacefully Thursday, May 16, 2019 surrounded by his family. Ray was a graduate of Pleasant Garden High School and his friendships with many of his classmates continued until his death. He and his wife Joan owned and operated Loggains Tile Co in Greensboro, NC for over 40 years. Known for quality work, he taught his sons his trade and work ethic as well. He was a protector and provider, a faithful, honest, hardworking man who was respected by all who knew him. Ray shared his love for fishing and hunting as well as his love of the Lord with his children and grandchildren. He was a devoted loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother and he was a faithful friend to all who were blessed to know him. In addition to his parents Doc and Beulah Townsend Loggains, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Joan Loggains, brother Jerry Loggains and sister, Betty Jo Harrell. He is survived by three sons, Artie (Amy) of Pleasant Garden, Craig (Kay) of Summerfield and Thad of Winnabow, seven grandchildren, many great grandchildren, brothers Bill (Ruby) of Asheboro, Gary (Cindy) of Seagrove and sisters Faye Hurley, Judy Williamson (Phillip) of Asheboro, Donna Lautenschleger (Roy) of Seagrove and Sharon Thomas (Darrell) of Hickory. Funeral services will be 1:00pm Monday, May 20, 2019 at Beach Road Baptist Church, 4457 Flagship Ave. Southport, NC. Graveside service will be at 1:00pm, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC. The family will receive friends from 12:00pm to 1:00pm Monday at the church and other times at the home. In lieu of flowers contributions should be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401 or Beach Road Baptist Church, 4457 Flagship Avenue, Southport, North Carolina 28461. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.comPeacock -Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service. Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 18, 2019