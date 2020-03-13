|
ERNESTINE H BENDER Ernestine H. Bender, 91, of Wilmington, NC, departed this life to be in the loving, caring arms of our Lord on March 10, 2020. Ernestine was blessed to have grown up in a loving family, where she was the oldest child born to Lake Willie Hockaday and Tarmesia Shelton Hockaday. Her love for her family and the Lord was always obvious. Her strongest characteristics were her faithfulness, desire to serve those in need, her humor and her tenacity. While she suffered from age-related dementia, those last two qualities kept us on our toes and provided entertainment at the same time. Ernestine graduated high school in Johnston County and attended 2 years of college at Mars Hill with a major in music. She attended Myrtle Grove Presbyterian Church since 1951, with her husband of 65 years, Robert P. Bender, where she also served as a pianist and a choir member for many years. She loved playing the piano which was a trait in her Mother's side the family. Her Mother came from a family of 12 and when any of them got together they would play some music, laugh and dance. It was infectious being around them during those times. Ernestine was preceded in death by her husband, Robert P. Bender, her brother, Howard Hockaday, and her parents, Lake Willie and Tarmesia Hockaday. She is survived by her children, daughter, Jennifer Bender Bright, daughter, Bonita Bender Farriss, son-in-law, Michael Kent Farriss, and 4 grandchildren. Her friends and family will miss her greatly, but our lives were enriched alone by knowing her. With the ongoing concerns of the coronavirus, the family will hold a Graveside Service on Saturday at Greenlawn Cemetery with close friends and family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare (formerly Lower Cape Fear Hospice), or to the for advancing dementia research. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 13, 2020