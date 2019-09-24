|
|
ERVIN LEE WELLS Ervin Lee Wells, 77, passed gently from his earthly Saturday, September 21, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born May 16, 1942 in Pender County, the son of the late Daniel Bellamy Wells and Mertie Louise Wells. Also remembered is his beloved wife of 48 years, Charlotte Lucas Wells who preceded Ervin in death in 2015. Ervin is survived by his son, Lee Wells and his wife, Toby; daughter, Suzanna Wells Bolin and husband, Kirby; grandsons, Jacob Bolin and Ethan Bolin; brothers, Dalton Wells (Mary), David Wells (Charlotte) and Archie Wells (Kelly); many nieces, nephews and extended family. Being a Pender County farmer raising chickens, Ervin was a true steward of God's earth. Ervin served his country honorably in the US Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict. Ervin above all, loved his family. He and Charlotte instilled Christian values in their children with word and example by the life they lived. Ervin was an outdoors man and enjoyed the simple things in life such as sweet tea, NASCAR racing in younger years, and as he grew older just sitting outside his shop watching traffic go by. Ervin was a man of honesty, integrity, and was a true Southern gentleman. Ervin's presence on this earth will be truly missed. The family will receive friends 6 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home in Burgaw. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel with The Rev. Will Hill Pearsall conducting the service. Burial will follow in Wells Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com A service of Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 24, 2019