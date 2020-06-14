ESTELLE JOSEPHINE CAPORALE Almost from the start she was "Tootie"; adorable, smart, and fun. Born April 13, 1926 in Brooklyn, NY she was the only daughter of Estelle Tomaszewska and Hugh Graham. She and her brother Lawrence were raised in New Hyde Park on Long Island in New York where she graduated from Sewanhaka High School, class of 1944. In 1947 she married Harry Franklin Pash and together they had three children, Kevin, Janet and Susan. The family lived in East Meadow, Long Island before moving to Spring Valley, New York where all three children graduated from high school. During these years Tootie worked for the Commissioner of Jurors for Rockland County. In 1975 she divorced from Harry and moved to Hartsdale, New York where she worked for the Bell Systems (NYNEX) for the remainder of career. After retirement she moved to Wilmington, North Carolina where she married John Caporale and they enjoyed 26 years together in both of their Second Acts. She was clever and funny, and the truest friend. She was the ideal mother; kind, nurturing, encouraging, and always expecting the best of her children. To say her children will miss her, doesn't even begin to describe the loss. Tootie was the life of any party. She was the best joke teller and even at 94 she could remember them all. She often mused that she wanted her headstone to read: "I told you I was sick" but it would be more appropriate to say "She was loved by all who were lucky enough to know her." She passed on in the early morning of June 8th after a brief and sudden illness with family by her side. She is survived by her husband John Caporale of Wilmington, daughters Janet Smith of Castle Rock, Colorado and Susan Ely of Centennial, Colorado, grandsons Blake and Colin Smith of Denver, Colorado, granddaughters Samantha Sobin of Newark, NJ, and Eryn Ely of Centennial, Colorado; stepdaughter Janet Pelosi of Clayton, NC and her husband Lou, and four stepsons. She was preceded in death by her brother Lawrence and by her son, Kevin, the greatest sadness of her long life. There will be no services due to the current restrictions but if there had been we'd have sent her on her way with a loving chorus of "Toot Toot Tootsie Goodbye". She would have loved that.



