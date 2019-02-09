Home

Wilmington Burial and Cremation Service
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
910-791-9099
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wilmington Funeral Chapel
1920 Monroe Street
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Cornerstone Baptist Church
2730 Northchase Park SE
Wilmington, NC
Esther Pearl Parker Wiggs


ESTHER PEARL PARKER WIGGS Esther Pearl Parker "Tinker" Wiggs, age 91 of Sunset Park in Wilmington passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019. She was born in Onslow County, NC on November 21, 1927, to George Parker and Sallie Yopp Parker. Esther was the widow of the late Donald C. Wiggs, Sr. She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church and was retired from Blocks Shirt and MJB Manufacturer. Surviving are her children, Donald C. "Donnie" Wiggs, Jr., Wayne Wiggs (Raye), Darlene Wiggs Wells, Marie Wiggs Male (Ritchie), and Kay Malpass (Gerry); 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. The family will see friends from 3 to 5 Sunday, February 10, 2019, at Wilmington Funeral Chapel and at other times at her home 1920 Monroe Street. Funeral service will be 11 am Monday, February 11, 2019, at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 2730 Northchase Park SE Wilmington, NC 28405. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Robert, Blake, Walter, Alex, Robbie, and Chad. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S.41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 9, 2019
