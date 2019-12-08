|
ESTHER SCOGGINS DEAN Esther Scoggins Dean, age 93, of Leland, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She was born in Raleigh, NC on October 25, 1926, the daughter of Harvey Sorrell and Betty Markham Sorrell. Mrs. Dean was predeceased by her first husband Robert L. Scoggins and her second husband Cecil L. Dean; her son Ray Scoggins; a grandson Harold D. Scoggins, Jr. and a granddaughter Michelle Coston. She is survived by her son Dwight Scoggins and his wife Jean; daughter in law Judith Scoggins; grandchildren Bobby Scoggins, Harold Scoggins, Essie Hall, Billy Scoggins and Terri Seal. She is also survived by 14 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren and a number of extended family members. Mrs. Dean loved to spent time in her garden tending to her flowers. She will always be remembered as a great cook and for the wonderful meals she prepared. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, December 9, 2019, at the Greenlawn Memorial Park, Pastor Chris Hall officiating. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 525 Village Road, Leland, NC 28451. 910-383-3511.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 8, 2019