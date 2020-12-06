ETHEL BROWN JORDAN Ethel Brown Jordan passed away December 1, 2020 after a short, unexpected illness. She was born in Denton, MD on May 30, 1931 to Ernest J. and Ethel Culver Brown, growing up surrounded by a large, loving family of four brothers and five sisters. Her family nickname "Honey" reflected her sunny outlook on life and determination to look on the bright side. In 1947, she met Joseph Stevens Jordan of Wilmington, NC and married him that fall. She was his wife and companion for 64 years as they worked together to build (literally) a home, raise a family and finally settle into retirement. Ethel is survived by daughters Bronwyn Jordan Morgan (John) and Carolyn Jordan Massey (Philip, deceased). As a very special Nana, she always had treats, surprises and wonderfully detailed letters to send her grandsons and their families: Matthew Stevens Morgan and wife Selden of Baltimore (sons Will and Harris), Jonathan Brett Morgan and wife Shannon of Wilmington (son Sam), and Jason Travis Morgan and wife Vicky of Springfield, VA (daughter Deonna and son Mason). Her granddaughter Amie Jene Massey brought a special joy to Ethel's life and a place that could not be filled when Amie passed away. Honey and Joe lived in Denton, then spent several years in Florida before moving permanently to Wilmington, NC in 1958. She divided her time between family and work in local retail and manufacturing. Her many hobbies and interests included sewing and needlework, reading for hours, flower gardening, letter writing, and trying new recipes. (Large Sunday dinners were a specialty). She and Joe enjoyed spending many winters on Anna Maria Island near Bradenton, FL and taking summer trips to Asheville. Her deeply-held beliefs were the core of her life and she remained an active member of the local congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses until her death, nearly 60 years. She was generous and thoughtful and loved by her many friends at the Kingdom Hall and in all her other activities such as pool therapy and Elderhaus (before COVID restrictions). Family and friends will remember good times spent together, especially the many nephews and nieces who shared their time with Aunt Honey. She will be fondly remembered and deeply missed. The family wishes to thank all who helped in her care, especially those at NHRMC and Hospice who made her comfortable in her last days. A memorial service will be held December 12 on Zoom (contact family for details) with a remembrance gathering in late spring and graveside service in Denton, MD. The family requests that those wishing to make donations consider Elderhaus Adult Day Program, 1950 Amphitheater Drive or to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare (Hospice), 1414 Physicians Drive. Both are Wilmington, NC 28401. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com