ETHEL HEWETT Ethel Hewett, 105, of Wilmington, NC, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at Liberty Commons. Mrs. Hewett was born January 1, 1915 in Shallotte, NC to the late Joel Mance and Mussetta Somersett. She was preceded in death by the late Hadley Hewett, (2 sons) Donald Hewett and Carlton Hewett (Vivian) 9 siblings (6 brothers and 3 sisters). Mrs. Hewett is survived by granddaughter Deborah Sasser (Herbert), grandson Carlton Hewett Jr. (Corrine), 3 grand, 4 great and 6 great-great0grandchildren, devoted daughter-in-law; Carol Hewett and granddaughter; Samantha Hewett (Deitz). Mrs. Hewett was a life-long member of Gibson Avenue Baptist Church. She worked at Spofford Mills as a weaver, Industrial Uniform as a seamstress and Senior Center 18 years knitting hats for New Hanover Regional Medical Center infants. She enjoyed meeting her friends for lunch during the week until the age of 100 and especially loved Bojangles chicken. The family gives many thanks to the staff at Liberty Commons Nursing Home for your excellent love and care of our loved one will never be forgotten. A special thank you to Liberty Hospice for you dedicated care of our loved one. Each of you hold a special place in our hearts. There will be a funeral service held with attendance limited to 40 people. Internment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Reverend Merrell Mckoy and Reverend Jonathan Rochelle to officiate.



