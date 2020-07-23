1/1
Ethel Hewett
1915 - 2020
ETHEL HEWETT Ethel Hewett, 105, of Wilmington, NC, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at Liberty Commons. Mrs. Hewett was born January 1, 1915 in Shallotte, NC to the late Joel Mance and Mussetta Somersett. She was preceded in death by the late Hadley Hewett, (2 sons) Donald Hewett and Carlton Hewett (Vivian) 9 siblings (6 brothers and 3 sisters). Mrs. Hewett is survived by granddaughter Deborah Sasser (Herbert), grandson Carlton Hewett Jr. (Corrine), 3 grand, 4 great and 6 great-great0grandchildren, devoted daughter-in-law; Carol Hewett and granddaughter; Samantha Hewett (Deitz). Mrs. Hewett was a life-long member of Gibson Avenue Baptist Church. She worked at Spofford Mills as a weaver, Industrial Uniform as a seamstress and Senior Center 18 years knitting hats for New Hanover Regional Medical Center infants. She enjoyed meeting her friends for lunch during the week until the age of 100 and especially loved Bojangles chicken. The family gives many thanks to the staff at Liberty Commons Nursing Home for your excellent love and care of our loved one will never be forgotten. A special thank you to Liberty Hospice for you dedicated care of our loved one. Each of you hold a special place in our hearts. There will be a funeral service held with attendance limited to 40 people. Internment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Reverend Merrell Mckoy and Reverend Jonathan Rochelle to officiate.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Dear Carol and Samantha
My love, thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. What a great testimony was Mrs. Ethel's life and a great blessing to have her with us for this length of time.
Sherry Kittrell
Friend
July 22, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Mama Carol and Sam prayers for you always !!! Nick and Lloyd
Lloyd Graham
Friend
July 22, 2020
BETTY SOMERSETT SIAU ,Zeb daughter. We thought of her often didn't know how to get in touch. Our prayers are with you.
Betty SOMERSETT,SIAU
Family
