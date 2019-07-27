|
ETHEL MAE SQUIRES Ethel Mae Squires 91, of Kelly, passed peacefully from this life on July 24, 2019 at her home surrounded by her devoted family and caregiver. A native of Kelly she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Nelson Squires, son Glenn A Squires, son-in-law Don Dwiggins and brothers Oliver and Jack Squires. She is the daughter of Linwood and Rossie Squires of Kelly where Ethel was born and lived in a community that she loved and served. Her life exemplified love, compassion and grace and she lovingly served her church and community. She was valedictorian of the then Kelly High School. She was one of the founding members of the Woman's Club of Kelly. She was a very active and faithful member of Centerville Baptist church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher, Vacation Bible School Teacher/Director, with the Girls Auxiliary and leader of the Women's Missionary Union. She married her sweetheart, Nelson, on Christmas Day 1944, while he was on a seven day leave from the US Army before departing for France. She worked along with her husband in building their businesses. They made an exceptional productive team and lovingly supported each other in many charitable causes and endeavors. Together they traveled around the world, something they both dearly loved doing together. Her children will tell you that she was best at being a Mother. She was loving, understanding and encouraging, teaching them early about God, faith and service and how to really laugh and even sing tunes of her era. She was most at peace in her vegetable garden and growing flowers around her house. She was known for her delicious cooking and many friends still have her recipes. She had many hobbies but often not enough time to indulge in deep sea fishing, being a wedding director, cake decorating, cooking, and planning reunions on the Black River. She is survived by her daughters Audrey Dwiggins of Advance, NC; Barbara G. Squires of Wilmington; Rosalind S. Campbell (Glenn) of Elizabethtown, NC. Grandchildren Kelli Burns (George) of Clemmons, NC; Chad Squires of Kelly; Max Dwiggins of Winston Salem, NC; and Shane Wyke of Kelly; Great grandchildren, Wills and Miles Burns, Madison and MaKenna Dwiggins, Jesse and Aaron Squires. Brothers and Sister, Emmitt Squires of Hampton VA, Carson Squires (Stella) of Jacksonville FL. and sister Thelma Benson of Kelly. In-laws. Barbara Cline Squires of Kelly, Avis Nelson of Norwood, NC, Phyllis Dabbs of Norwood, NC and David and Annette Squires of Sneads Ferry, NC. She also leaves behind many loving extended nieces and nephews and friends. The family would also like to say that their mother journeyed with dementia for many years and in that time, she remained the hub of the family. She continued to teach and show them love. They felt it an honor and a privilege being with the mother they adored. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the caregivers that lovingly gave of themselves in the care of their Mother through the years, June Rooks, Barbara Cline Squires, Kim and Morgan Pridgen, June Tilden, Geraldine Hooper, Wanda Robinson, Janie Mae Kea, Ginger Little, and Barbara Booth. The family will receive friends from 2-3 pm on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Centerville Baptist Church in Kelly, NC. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm with Rev. Allen Murray officiating. Burial will follow the services in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Kelly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Centerville Baptist Church or Lower Cape Fear Hospice.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 27, 2019