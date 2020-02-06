|
|
EUGENE BEERY WOODBURY Eugene Beery (Gene) Woodbury passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3rd, 2020 at the age of 80. He was born in Wilmington, NC on March 27th, 1939, son of Llewellyn E. Woodbury, Jr. and Jane Beery Woodbury. He is predeceased by his older brother, Llewellyn E. Woodbury, III. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Theresa Doxey(Tee)Woodbury, his children, Eugene Beery Woodbury, Jr. (Ivey), and daughter Elizabeth Woodbury Schuett (Drew) both of Wilmington, NC and daughter Margaret Woodbury Weeks (Fred) of Vero Beach, FL, his siblings Jane Woodbury, and Richard L. Woodbury (Suzanne) both of Wilmington and Thomas Woodbury (Barbara) of New York. He is also survived by his 6 grandchildren Andrew (Erynn), Eliza and Robert Schuett, Kate and Ben Weeks and Isabella Woodbury. Mr. Woodbury was President and owner of Woodbury & Co. an independent underwriting insurance brokerage firm in Wilmington, North Carolina. He was a Certified Property and Casualty Underwriter. He was a 32nd degree Mason and member of numerous local social clubs. He was a loving husband, father and a generous, kind friend. Gene graduated from New Hanover High School, Class of 1957. He was elected to Vice President of the Student Body his senior year. He was ROTC Commander of Company A. He excelled on the swim team especially in the freestyle relays. According to his memory, he shares nearly the same best high school time of about 25 seconds for the 50m freestyle relay with his grandson, Ben, 58 years later. He attended college at UNC-Chapel Hill where he made lifelong friends in his fraternity SAE. During college he married his childhood sweetheart Tee and returned to Wilmington to work with his father and live a life of adventure. Gene was known for his love of flying, fishing, sailing, boating, riding jet skis in black socks and blue crocs, swimming, and all things boats and Wrightsville Beach. He loved stargazing, celestial navigation, exploring and in later life bird watching. He was known by all for his adventurous spirit and zest for life. His high school yearbook describes him as "mischievous sometimes, dignified others, popular always." Whether we look to the stars or the sea, we will think of the passion and love Gene shared with all of us and know that's where we can always find him, continuing to guide and light our paths. The family would like to thank his caregivers especially Dr. Chris Cosgrove and Lynne Scanlon. The family will receive friends from 5-7pm Friday, February 7th, 2020 at Andrews Mortuary on Market Street. A graveside service will be held at Oakdale cemetery on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial contributions to the .
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 6, 2020