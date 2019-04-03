CAPTAIN EUGENE RODNEY MELTON Captain Eugene Rodney Melton, 66, of Southport, passed away on March 31, 2019. Captain Melton was born February 15, 1953 in Mobile, Alabama to the late James Dewey Melton and Lucy Oden Henry. He had worked for 37 years for Bald Head Island Transportation as the Senior Ferry Captain. Rodney was preceded in death by the love of his life, Cathy Potter Melton. Survivors include his son Rodney Melton, Jr. of Oak Island; two grandchildren, Ariel Melton Largin and husband Joshua James of Germany, and Alex Melton of Southport; three great-grandchildren, Carlene Largin, James Wyatt Largin, and Anastasia White-Melton; a brother John D. Melton and wife Linda of Wilmington; two sisters, Barbara Clewis and husband Earl of Southport, and Dianne Ristow and husband Rick of Nebraska; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members. Rodney was also survived by his dog Kiera. The funeral service will be held at 1:00pm Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Southport Community Building with Reverend Gene Tomlinson officiating. The family will have visitation from 6:00 to 8:00pm on Friday evening at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in the Old Smithville Burying Grounds. The family requests that you dress causal as Rodney was not a suit and tie kind of person. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office Animal Services P.O. Box 92 Supply NC 28462. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary