|
|
EULA WOODCOCK RAMSEY Eula Woodcock Ramsey, 77, of Burgaw passed gently from her earthly life Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at her home. She was born July 14, 1941 in Pender County, the daughter of Allie Woodcock, Sr. and Valeria Taylor Woodcock. In addition to her parents, Eula was preceded in death by her sons, Daryl Ramsey and Darin Ramsey; brothers, Allie Woodcock, Jr. and Roy Woodcock. Eula is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert Linton Ramsey; daughter-in-law, Sandra Ramsey; grandchildren, Crystal Ramsey, Candice Greenough (Turner), Cameron Ramsey and Matthew Ramsey; eight beautiful great grandchildren; sisters, Ruby Reaves, Patsy Harris (Nick), and Bonnie DeVane; brother, Hubert Woodcock (Betty Jo); brother-in-law, J. B. Ramsey; an "adopted" son, Steve Straughn (Dawn); and "adopted" daughter, Barbara Blackburn (Wade); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family; and hundreds of dear friends, all who loved Eula. Not only was Eula a beloved wife and wonderful mother, grandmother, and sister, but a generous friend to all who knew her. Eula's joy in life included her family and music. Being blessed with a God given musical talent she could sing, play many instruments and always shared generously her voice and guitar. Many happy hours were spent by folks at the Pickin Palace, which Eula not only named, but where she frequently could be heard singing. Eula lived a life of kindness and strength beyond measure. She saw each day as a gift, seeing the good in everyone and every situation, grateful for everything and expected nothing in return. Her joy in life and in music will not be forgotten. The family will receive friends 6 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home in Burgaw with The Rev. Rodney Bonham conducting the service. Burial will follow in the Ramsey Family Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 24, 2019