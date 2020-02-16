|
EUSTICE GEORGE BLAKE Eustice George Blake age 87 of Leland passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at his home. Eustice was born in Onslow County, NC on November 10, 1932, to George Blake and Nellie Smith Blake. He was a member of the Bridge of Life Church in Leland. Eustice was a proud veteran of the US Army and was retired from the US Government Civil Service working at Camp Lejeune. Eustice is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jan Averitte Blake; son, Glen Blake, stepchildren, Barry Honeycutt, Tim Honeycutt, and one sister, Ellen Sayers; grandchildren, Heather Reynolds, Angela Langston, and Allen Langston. He was preceded in death by two daughters, Pamela and Sandra Blake, step-son Randy Honeycutt; brothers, Guthrie, Jerome, George Henry, William Boyd Blake; sisters, Janice Blake, Delores O'Connor, and Ineta Piner. Graveside services will be held at 2 pm Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Prospect Cemetery. Visitation will be 7 to 8 Monday, February 17, 2020, at Wilmington Funeral Village Road Chapel. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral Village Road Chapel 525 Village Road Leland, NC 28451. 910-383-3511.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 16, 2020