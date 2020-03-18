|
EVA JEANETTE SHAW May 24, 1945 -March 15, 2020 Ms. Shaw was the sixth child born in Wilmington, N.C. to Iona and Henry Porter McNeil, Sr. In 1963, she graduated from Williston High School, after excelling academically and making many life-long friends. She moved to Bronx, NY, and lived there for the majority of her adult life, marrying the late Josephus Shaw and giving birth to her children there. She temporarily returned to Wilmington during the mid-70s. During this time, she lived life to the fullest in her own way, earning the name "Hollywood" in her neighborhood, where she graced the streets with her beauty, often donned in her sunglasses. She loved reading, music and dancing; and, her home was often a haven, a place were friends from all walks of life found warmth. She later moved back to Bronx for a number of years and made her final trip to her home, Wilmington, in 2010. By then, her health had declined, and she sometimes used a walker. However, she moved with speed and determination, walking outside daily. The path turned, in 2012, when she buried her youngest son. Shortly thereafter, her health steadily declined, and she began a journey through nursing homes. During this time, she did not lose her humorous wit, and she gave us quality time. Her siblings faithfully committed to ensuring that she was provided much love and support. The siblings who lived in North Carolina bore the majority of this responsibility. Although distant, her sister Annie served as a "manager" over her care, visiting her often and ensuring that all of her needs were met. While living, sisters, Shirley and Claudette also faithfully visited and sent her support. During the final weeks of her life, she endured her final hospital visit and made clear to her son that she was ready to rest. She was moved to a hospice center; and, shortly thereafter, she made her heavenly ascent and reached her final home. Preceding her in rest were Iona and Henry McNeil, her parents; Garrick A. Shaw, her son; and Claudette Phipps and Shirley McNeil, her sisters. Missing her always are: G. Anthony Shaw (Derelle), son; Sheama Walker (Keina), and Jeniah Shaw, granddaughters; and Aleesia and Jayden Walker, great-grandchildren. Also grieving are her brothers, Henry Porter McNeil, Jr., and Richard McNeil (Shirley); sisters, Carrie Mae Jones and Annie Perry; and, brothers-in-law, Richard Harris, Sr. and Cullen Phipps. Her remains are being handled by John H. Shaw's Sons Funeral Home in Wilmington. Because of the current pandemic, the family will announce the date and time for her memorial service in the future.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 18, 2020