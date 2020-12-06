EVAN RUSSELL Evan Russell, 34, lost his long, hard-fought struggle with addiction on Monday, November 23, 2020. He had just moved to Greenville, SC but had been living with us here in Wilmington for the last 8 months, giving us an opportunity to enjoy his humor, spontaneity, and clever ways. Evan was a force - a man whose personality made you feel that he should own the world. He had a passion for soccer and music, but he had an intense love for family. He possessed leadership qualities that he was able to apply at The Healing Place in Richmond, VA, where he acted as a peer mentor to others fighting the battle of addiction. The period at The Healing Place marked one of the most peaceful and productive periods of his adult life. Evan will be sorely missed by his family, including his mother, Vicki, his father, Mike, sister Nicole, brother-in-law Grant, nephew and niece, uncles and aunts, and grandparents who adored him. For anyone who would like to donate to the fight against addiction, please consider donating to The Healing Place - 700 Dinwiddie Ave, Richmond, VA 23224. A celebration of Evan's life will be planned for a more appropriate time. Details to follow.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store