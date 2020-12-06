1/1
Evan Russell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EVAN RUSSELL Evan Russell, 34, lost his long, hard-fought struggle with addiction on Monday, November 23, 2020. He had just moved to Greenville, SC but had been living with us here in Wilmington for the last 8 months, giving us an opportunity to enjoy his humor, spontaneity, and clever ways. Evan was a force - a man whose personality made you feel that he should own the world. He had a passion for soccer and music, but he had an intense love for family. He possessed leadership qualities that he was able to apply at The Healing Place in Richmond, VA, where he acted as a peer mentor to others fighting the battle of addiction. The period at The Healing Place marked one of the most peaceful and productive periods of his adult life. Evan will be sorely missed by his family, including his mother, Vicki, his father, Mike, sister Nicole, brother-in-law Grant, nephew and niece, uncles and aunts, and grandparents who adored him. For anyone who would like to donate to the fight against addiction, please consider donating to The Healing Place - 700 Dinwiddie Ave, Richmond, VA 23224. A celebration of Evan's life will be planned for a more appropriate time. Details to follow.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved