EVELYN BASS-HOOD Evelyn Hayes Bass-Hood (Bootsie), born August 6, 1934 gained her angel wings on July 28,2020. She will be forever "28" years old. She is survived by her husband Lignell William (Billy) Hood,III; son Bennie E. Bass, Jr. (Robin); daughter Wanda Jo Bass; granddaughter Taylor Renee Bass; step-daughter Wendy Hood Kelly (Alan); grandsons Brandon Kelly, Aaron Kelly, great grandson Braedyn Kelly all Wilmington, brothers Ronald Hayes, and Chester Hayes (Gail); sister-in-law June B. Bass and multiple nieces and nephews and friends. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Bennie E.Bass, Sr, her parents Rennie and Allie White Hayes, sisters Rachel Cook, Ida O'Brien and Sadie Chase, brothers Carl Hayes and Melvin Hayes. Evelyn was a member of the BPOElks lodge #532 and Eastern Star Areme Lodge #372 and served as chaplain for both. She was known for being the life of the party, so full of life, love and laughter. A celebration of life will be held at Coble Funeral Chapel at 2:30 pm with visitation one hour prior to the service, followed by graveside at Oleander Memorial Gardens. Our family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Dr. Chris Cosgrove for all the years of tender loving care he provided for her. We would also like to thank the wonderful staff at Spring Arbor Assisted Living for loving Evelyn and treating her like family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Evelyn's memory