EVELYN JEAN WILSON WARD Evelyn Jean Wilson Ward, 79, of Wilmington, NC, died Monday, May 6, 2019, at her residence. She was born July 30, 1939, in Sampson County, NC, to the late Marvin Isadore Wilson and Magaline Westbrook Wilson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Timmy Ray Ward; sister, Sylvia Joyce Wilson; granddaughter, Leana Jacobs and ex-husband, Jimmy Wilson Ward. Survivors include her four daughters, Carolyn Young of Whiteville, NC, Marilyn Jacobs of Bolton, NC, Barbara Richards of Whiteville, NC and Vinnie Best of Ohio; four sons, Jimmy Ward, Jr. of Wilmington, NC, Jerry Ward of Tennessee, Jessie Ward of Tennessee and David Ward of Wilmington, NC; five sisters, Linda Johnson of Four Oaks, Barbara Johnson of Newton Grove, Edna Bass of Clinton, Deborah Wiggins of Clinton and Trudy Bradshaw of Clinton; two brothers, Roger Lee Wilson of Roseboro and Ronnie Baggett of Newton Grove; nineteen grandchildren and thirty plus great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 2pm, Friday, May 10, 2019, at Andrews Market Street Chapel. The family will receive visitors one hour prior, beginning at 1pm. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 9, 2019