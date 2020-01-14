|
FANNIE MIMMS STEWART It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Fannie Mimms Stewart, 92, of Wilmington, NC. She died peacefully at Bradley Creek Health Center January 11, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born July 29, 1927 in Broadway, NC to the late Pearl and Sion Mimms. Fannie attended Elon University and worked in accounting prior to starting a family. She was predeceased by her husband, Captain James Britton Stewart of the North Carolina Highway Patrol and daughter, Teresa Stewart Snyder. Surviving are her son, James (Jimmy) Stewart, Jr. (Mary Jo) and daughter, Brenda Stewart Garrison (Frank) all of Wilmington, NC and daughter, Barbara Stewart Stephens (Mark) of Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by her sister, Martha-Ann Maddox and grandchildren, Ashley Snyder, Matthew Snyder, Joshua Snyder, Katherine Stephens, Isabella Garrison, Marie Metcalf and Joseph Metcalf. Fannie was a member of Wesley Methodist Church in Wilmington, NC for over 50 years. For those that were fortunate to know her loved her beautiful smile, appreciated her spunky attitude and looked forward to watching her dance to her favorite songs. Other hobbies included gardening and investing in real estate and the stock market as well as teaching her grandchildren to prepare vegetables produced from her garden. Most of all, she loved her family and instilled in them strong values that have served them well. She also enjoyed spending time at her beach cottage at Topsail Island and at the Grand Cayman Islands where she hosted a family vacation for 18 years. A very special thank you to Dr. Dean Karras, the Bradley Creek administration and caregivers and the family's friends for their loving care and compassion. A private graveside service will be held at Spring Hill United Methodist Church in Lillington, NC on Wednesday January 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Memorials may be made to Spring Hill Church, 1960 Spring Hill Church Road, Lillington, NC 27546. Arrangements by O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington. Online condolences at www.oppfh.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 14, 2020