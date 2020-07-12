FAYE AVERY DUNBAR Faye Avery Dunbar died peacefully at home on July 10, 2020 after a courageous battle with Glioblastoma. She was born November 19, 1937 in Erwin to Maylon and Flossie Avery, both of whom preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband Francis (Frank) Dunbar. Faye spent many years in the food brokerage industry as office manager for Water's Marketing, Bill Sing and Associates and retired from Atlas Marketing in 1998. Upon retirement she and Frank moved to Wilmington. She was an active member of Harbor United Methodist Church for many years. She was Past Matron of Edith Chapter Order of the Eastern Star in Cary and a member of the Goldenrod Chapter No. 142 in Wilmington. Faye loved reading, gardening and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by daughters Debbie Haverkampf (Tom) of Newington, CT and Sharon Harms (Mike) of Wilmington. She was also the much beloved Nana of five grandchildren William Haverkampf, Catherine Haverkampf, Ethan Blackburn, Justin Blackburn and Julian Blackburn. She is also survived by step grandchildren Brett Harms and Abby Harms. Also surviving her are sister Helen Gomedella and brother Ronald Avery (Frances) of Coats and many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID 19 restrictions there will be no visitation or service. There will be a private ceremony for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harbor United Methodist Church, 4853 Masonboro Loop Road, Wilmington, NC 28409 or Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Visiting Angels and Lower Cape Fear LifeCare for their warm and compassionate care and support provided to Faye and her family during her decline in health. Condolences may be made at www. andrewsmortuary.com