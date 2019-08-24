|
FAYE HOUSLEY MANTOOTH A gracious and loving lady, Faye Housley Mantooth, has entered her eternal rest on Thursday, August 22, 2019 the age of 79. She was born March 4, 1940 in McMinn County, TN to William Samuel Doyal Housley and Sarah Edna Morrow Housley. In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Richard Peary Mantooth and sister, Wanda Jo Housley. Faye is survived by her son, Richard "Butch" Mantooth II and wife, Lisa; daughters, Angela M. Beacham and husband, Richard and Dawn M. Straughn and husband, Steve; nine grandchildren, Morgan Jordan (Tremayne), Chaysen Beacham, MacKenzie Newkirk (Dorell), Chris Mantooth (Megan), Travis Mantooth (Elizabeth), KerrieAnn Mantooth, Brittany Straughn, Deanna Gouldman (James), and Hunter Stanley (Jeremy); thirteen great grandchildren, Trace, Jayden, Dakota, LaMya, Sanaa, Kenyon, Kylee, Lila, Sawyer, Hudson, Memphis, Gracelynn, and Gentry; sister, Betty Jean Bivens; sister-in-law, Betty Shelton and husband, Charles; many extended family and friends. She was a faithful member of Riley's Creek Baptist Church and Faye worked at UNCW for a number of years, but her greatest joy in life was being a homemaker. She created a home filled with a Christian spirit and much love. Faye and Peary instilled in their children and grandchildren a strong work ethic, how to live life as a Christian, and how to love and laugh. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren will always cherish the memories of running into NaNa's house for hugs, kisses and spearmint gum. Faye's personality drew people to her, and she formed many wonderful friendships. Especially remembered are all the staff of Pender Memorial Hospital. She loved her 1 West and Rehab family. The family will receive friends 2 to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home in Burgaw. At other times the family will be at the home of Angela and Richard Beacham in Burgaw. Funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at Riley's Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Jim Herchenhahn conducting the service. Casketbearers will be grandsons, Chris Mantooth, Travis Mantooth, Chaysen Beacham, James Gouldman, Tremayne Jordan, Dorell Newkirk, and Jeremy Stanley. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 24, 2019