FAYE M. KENNEDY Faye was born in Wilson, NC to Carlton Dewey Marshall and Bessie Winstead Marshall on June 11, 1940. She graduated from New Hanover High School in 1958. In 1961, Faye graduated from a three year school of nursing at Park View Hospital in Rocky Mount, NC. After graduating from nursing school, Faye worked in pediatrics at James Walker Hospital until 1967; became a staff nurse at an "extended care" facility; then in 1970 she became the Director of Nursing. Six months into the position, the Administrator and Business Office Manager decided to leave, without notice, and Faye was left to handle both positions until the corporate office could send an interim administrator. The interim administrator recognized Faye's talents so he immediately began preparing her for administration. On June 30, 1971, Faye became a licensed nursing home administrator, and remained at the same facility for 29 years. In 2000, Faye was persuaded to join the Autumn Team and to open Autumn Care of Myrtle Grove's new facility. Faye was the Administrator at Autumn Care until she retired in 2012. Faye was a dedicated, compassionate professional who cared deeply for the co-workers and residents at each facility in which she managed. Faye instilled in her staff to always treat each patient like their own mother, father or loved one. As a seasoned Administrator, Faye trained over 15 new administrators. Faye also mentored many youthful professionals beginning their careers in the nursing profession. Faye will be truly missed by everyone whose life she impacted. Faye's greatest accomplishment was just being a great wife to Harold and "MOM" to her children. On November 9, 2019, Faye's heart was broken with the death of her soul mate, Harold. Faye and Harold were inseparable throughout the years, and enjoyed spending time with their extended family. Faye was selfless and always wanted to be remembered with the following quote: "She loved her family and all they ever did for her." Faye treasured her husband and children and embraced every moment she had with them. Faye enjoyed any activity that included her family. Additionally, Faye loved her loyal canine companion, Princess. Faye also enjoyed spending time with son-in-law Joey and daughter-in-law Betsy and loved them as her own. Faye was very appreciative in their role in her care. Faye was equally proud of her grandson Finn. Faye was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church for many years and prayed for her family daily. Faye is survived by Dawn Kennedy Davis (daughter), husband Joey M. Davis, and grandson Finn; E.H. Kennedy Jr. (son) and wife Betsy Rivenbark-Kennedy; Esther Weaver (aunt and second mom); brothers Don Marshall, Dennis Marshall, and Russell Marshall; multiple nieces and nephews to include Brad Marshall, Steve Marshall, Leslie Marshall Jones, David Marshall, Shawn Marshall, and Bryan Marshall. Pallbearers will be Doug Weaver, Dennis Marshall, Joey M. Davis, Finn Marshall (honorary), Edward J. McMahon, Bobby D. Blackmon, and Larry Still. The family of Faye M. Kennedy wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice for the excellent care and compassion they provided. Visitation will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral Home, followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. (Coble Ward-Smith Funeral Home is located at 3915 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403). The Reverend J.D. Herchenhahn of Riley's Creek Baptist Church will be officiating. Burial will follow at Oleander Memorial Gardens, 306 Bradley Drive, Wilmington, North Carolina 28409. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice located at 1414 Physicians Dr, Wilmington NC 28401.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019