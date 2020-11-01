FAYE MEDLIN BROWN Faye "Jerramyne" Medlin Brown, 86, of Wilmington, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Martin Luther and Lillie Pearl Settlemyre, who raised her and whom she thought of as "Mama and Papa"; half-brother, Bo Medlin; two brothers: Billy Medlin (Margie), Morgan Medlin; mother-in-law, Mary M. Brown; and sister-in-law, Bobbie Lou Medlin. Jerramyne was the daughter of the late Fitzhugh Lee and Alma S. Medlin. She leaves behind her daughter, Pamela B. Bartley (Steve) of Wilmington; two sons: Stephen and Donald Brown, both of Wilmington; two brothers: Ronnie Medlin (Cathy) and Kenneth Medlin (Marie), both of Riegelwood; one grandson, David "Alan" Brown and one great-grandchild, Geneva Marie Brown. The family will receive friends from 2-2:45pm on Sunday, November 1st at Carver's Creek United Methodist Church in Council with a funeral service at 3pm. Rev. Jimmie Tatum will be officiating service. Burial will follow services in the church cemetery. Social distancing and masks are recommended at these services. Arrangements are being handled by Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



