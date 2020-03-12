|
FENRIS "FEN" WALDEN SCHUSSLER 79, passed peacefully away at his home in Leland, North Carolina on March 8, 2020. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, March 14th at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wilmington, NC at 11:00 a.m. with a Celebration of Life at the Magnolia Greens Golf Club to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wilmington, NC or the SECU Family Home in Chapel Hill, NC. The youngest of 4 children, he was born on August 21, 1940 to Emma and Leodegar Schussler in Queens, NY. Fen lived a life full of adventure and love. He never spoke of regrets. He left no box unchecked. He had time and a smile for every person he encountered. He served as a Military Police in the Army and then in the National Guard. He was a ski instructor in the Poconos. He worked for IBM as a Customer Engineer and then for Kodak from which he retired. In retirement he worked at Foxwoods Casino, dealing Blackjack and Roulette, and no doubt friendly conversation and laughs. He spent his retirement doing what he enjoyed most: golfing; skiing; spending weekends at their condo at Okemo Mountain in Vermont; traveling the world with Mary, his siblings and his friends; working in the yard; walking their dog Vanna; and appreciating his life and the people around him. And, oh, how he loved to dance! He is preceded in death by his brother Caron and his parents Emma and Leodegar Schussler. He is survived by Mary, his wife of 37 years, and his children Dana Garrison (Rob), Jeanne Church, Joanne Lyttle, Joe Paragona Jr., and Jayne Paragona as well as his brother Leo Schussler (Helen) and sister Inge Ehner (John). He also leaves behind grandchildren Shaun Church, Cady Jones, Joe Paragona III, Harry Lyttle, Jack Paragona and Leo Garrison III, who inherited Fen's good hair and love of ice cream. Nieces, nephews and a lifetime of friends will miss him deeply.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 12, 2020