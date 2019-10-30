Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrews Mortuary & Crematory - Market Street Chapel
1617 MARKET ST
Wilmington, NC 28401
(910) 762-7788
Resources
More Obituaries for Fern Highland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fern B. Highland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fern B. Highland Obituary
FERN B. HIGHLAND Fern Barrett Highland, 82, of Wilmington, died Monday, October 28, 2019, at home. She was born June 29, 1937 in Clay City, KY, a daughter of the late Walker Barrett and Nettie Goldey Barrett. Her husband, Leonard A. Highland, and a son, Robert Thomas Highland, preceded her in death. Fern was a member of Ogden Baptist Church and worked at Walmart for over 30 years where her coworkers became her extended family. She is survived by two daughters, Rachel Highland of Rocky Point, NC and Rhonda Stokes (Tony) of Wilmington; two sisters, Mary "Sis" Barrett of Mt. Sterling, KY, and Virgia Spigles of Stamping Ground, KY; two brothers, Donald Barrett (Rella) of Brownsville, IN, and Gary Cope (Barbara) of Vincent, KY; a special niece, Edna Jones (David) of Stamping Ground, KY; many more nieces and nephews and her two canine companions, "Buddy" and "Jill". The family will receive friends from 6:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Andrews Market Street Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 2:00p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at Andrews Market Street Chapel with Rev. Danny Justice officiating. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Share online condolences at: www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fern's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now