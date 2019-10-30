|
|
FERN B. HIGHLAND Fern Barrett Highland, 82, of Wilmington, died Monday, October 28, 2019, at home. She was born June 29, 1937 in Clay City, KY, a daughter of the late Walker Barrett and Nettie Goldey Barrett. Her husband, Leonard A. Highland, and a son, Robert Thomas Highland, preceded her in death. Fern was a member of Ogden Baptist Church and worked at Walmart for over 30 years where her coworkers became her extended family. She is survived by two daughters, Rachel Highland of Rocky Point, NC and Rhonda Stokes (Tony) of Wilmington; two sisters, Mary "Sis" Barrett of Mt. Sterling, KY, and Virgia Spigles of Stamping Ground, KY; two brothers, Donald Barrett (Rella) of Brownsville, IN, and Gary Cope (Barbara) of Vincent, KY; a special niece, Edna Jones (David) of Stamping Ground, KY; many more nieces and nephews and her two canine companions, "Buddy" and "Jill". The family will receive friends from 6:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Andrews Market Street Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 2:00p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at Andrews Market Street Chapel with Rev. Danny Justice officiating. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Share online condolences at: www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 30, 2019