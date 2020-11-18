FLETCHER R. NORRIS Fletcher Ragland Norris passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020, at the age of 86. He was born on September 2, 1934, to John William Norris and Elizabeth Ragland Norris in Brownsville, Tennessee. Fletcher graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1956 and then served with the U.S. Army in Germany for two years. Upon his return to Nashville, he began his teaching career in high school mathematics. In 1960, Fletcher met and married Janis Anne Cobb who would remain his wife for the next sixty years. In 1962, he earned a Master's Degree at Peabody College and became Assistant Professor in the Applied Mathematics Department of the Vanderbilt School of Engineering. While teaching, he obtained a Ph.D. degree. In 1970, the family moved to Wilmington N.C., where Fletcher joined the faculty of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and taught mathematics, statistics, and computer science courses. With two other faculty members, he designed, implemented, and taught the first courses in the new computer science curriculum, which became a new major. He became a charter member of the new computer science department. In 1985, he published a book entitled "Discrete Structures: An Introduction to Mathematics for Computer Science". Fletcher retired from teaching in 1999. He founded the "Fletcher Norris Endowed Scholarship in Computer Science at UNCW". During the interim, over twenty students have received scholarships from the endowment. He was elected to membership in The Order of Isaac Bear, an organization that recognizes those who have demonstrated loyalty to UNCW, contributed to the academic quality of the university, or had a significant role in uniting the institution and the community. Upon retirement from teaching, Fletcher turned to his next love - music. He had been singing with the Cape Fear Chordsmen. Then, he was asked to take care of an upright bass while a friend was moving. It was no time at all before he was taking lessons and learning to play the bass. Over the next twenty years he played with various music groups including "Wrightsville Sound", "Soul on the Water", "School Boys Rock Band" composed of UNCW Professors. Most recently he played with a jazz group named "Artistry in Jazz", a 20+ piece jazz band. Fletcher was a member of Wrightsville United Methodist Church and of the Wilmington Symphony Board of Directors. He was a long time member of the Wilmington Kiwanis Club where he was active in raising funds for scholarships and volunteering at the local food pantry. Surviving in addition to his wife are daughter Kathryn (Katy) Norris McManus (husband Jeff) and son David Cobb Norris (wife Vicki). Grandchildren include Emily McManus Spokas, Christopher McManus, Rachel Norris, Philip Norris, and step-grandson Ben Steele. A private Memory Service will be held at Andrews Market Street Chapel. Burial will follow at Oleander Memorial Gardens. Memorial gifts may be made to the Fletcher Norris Scholarship in Computer Science at UNCW. Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel



Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 18, 2020.