Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
3915 Oleander Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
(910) 791-4444
More Obituaries for Flora Tucker
Flora S. Tucker

Flora S. Tucker Obituary
FLORA S. TUCKER Mrs. Flora S. Tucker of Wilmington died July 25, 2019. She was born December 1, 1930 to Franklin Sain and Minnie Collier Sain. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Hobart Tucker; three brothers and a sister. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Gentry and husband Sonny of Bolivia; son Randall Tucker of Belmont, NC ; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and two sisters. Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM on Saturday August 3, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be the following day at Forsyth Memorial Park in Winston-Salem. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harbor United Methodist Church for Lightkeepers.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 28, 2019
