Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Flora Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Flora V. Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Flora V. Miller Obituary
FLORA V MILLER With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Flora V. Miller, our loving & devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all whose lives she has touched, on Sunday the thirty first of March 2019. She loved her family and instilled strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed & forever in our hearts. Flora was born in Cumberland County, NC on the tenth of January 1941 to the late Wiley and Annie Parker Jackson. Survivors include her husband George M. Miller, Sr.; a son, George "Junior" and wife Barbara; a daughter, Annette Burney and husband Dean; granddaughter, Amanda Mosely and husband Micah; grandson, Davey Bullard; nine great-grandchildren, Joshua, Nyssa, Blake, Aniyah, Kyrah, Kristlynn, Bella, Micah and Autumn. Graveside services will be conducted at three o'clock in the afternoon on Tuesday the second of April 2019 in the Miller Family Cemetery, Leland, NC. The family requests with gratitude that donations be made in her name to the Lower Cape Hospice, Brunswick House, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422. Online condolences are encouraged and may be offered at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.