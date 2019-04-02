FLORA V MILLER With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Flora V. Miller, our loving & devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all whose lives she has touched, on Sunday the thirty first of March 2019. She loved her family and instilled strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed & forever in our hearts. Flora was born in Cumberland County, NC on the tenth of January 1941 to the late Wiley and Annie Parker Jackson. Survivors include her husband George M. Miller, Sr.; a son, George "Junior" and wife Barbara; a daughter, Annette Burney and husband Dean; granddaughter, Amanda Mosely and husband Micah; grandson, Davey Bullard; nine great-grandchildren, Joshua, Nyssa, Blake, Aniyah, Kyrah, Kristlynn, Bella, Micah and Autumn. Graveside services will be conducted at three o'clock in the afternoon on Tuesday the second of April 2019 in the Miller Family Cemetery, Leland, NC. The family requests with gratitude that donations be made in her name to the Lower Cape Hospice, Brunswick House, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422. Online condolences are encouraged and may be offered at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary