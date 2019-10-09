Wilmington Star-News Obituaries
|
Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
1411 North Howe Street
Southport, NC 28461
(910) 457-6944
Florence Ann Albert

FLORENCE ANN ALBERT On Friday, October 4, 2019, Florence Ann Albert, loving mother of four children and five grandchildren, passed away at the age of 90. Ann, as she was known to all, was born on April 17, 1929 in Syracuse, NY to Earl Gallaher and Ann Dutcher. She met and married Charles Stanley Albert in Washington DC in 1953 where they raised four children, Charles, Judy, Carole, and William. Ann had a true passion for life. Movie and music were among her many loves. She was a classically trained opera singer who equally loved attending rock concerts with her children. She grew up a Navy "brat" and lived in such places as Panama, Pensacola, Fl, Coronado, CA, and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Ann worked in a number of positions, including as a pre-school teacher at Lafayette Elementary in Washington, DC, the Neighborhood Planning Council, and at the national headquarters of the American Legion. She was an enthusiastic volunteer, including her participation in the nationwide Women's Health Initiative, and an avid participant in activities in her later years, including exhibiting in her first art show at age 74. She is survived by her four children, five grandchildren; Chelsea, Andrea, Harrison, Tony, and Dante, son-in-law Norman and daughter-in-law Carole. Ann was proceeded in death by her husband Charles, mother and father, and brother William. Services for Florence will be held in Washington, DC and announced shortly. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocoknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 9, 2019
