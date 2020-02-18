|
FLORENCE EVANS HEWETT Florence Evans Hewett, 83, of Shallotte died February 15, 2020. Born in Brunswick County on February 17, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Wesley Carter Evans and Bertha Hewett Evans. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers; Washington Evans, Herman Evans, and W. C. Evans; and her sisters, Lillian Louise Evans and Geneva E. Hewett. Surviving are her daughter, Susan H. Rutter (Doug); grandchildren, Dr. William Wesley Hickman (Ashley) and Olivia Caroline Rutter; great grandson, William Wesley "Will" Hickman, Jr.; special sisters-in-laws, Christine Hewett Hewett and Gracie Hewett Evans; special friend, Betty Clemmons; and several nieces and nephews. Since she was a young girl Florence loved to sing in the church choir at Oak Grove Baptist Church. She sang and played the piano until her voice would not let her. She traveled a lot when she was employed by Sinbad Crafts and Plants, and the tales she told of her travels and said it was fun except for the loading and unloading. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 2:00 PM in Oak Grove Baptist Church by The Rev. Kenny Locklear and Jimmy Simmons. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church. Active Casket Bearers will be Mark Gore, Timmy Hewett, Jeff Evans, Jamey Hewett, Scott Sellers and Sam Hewett. Honorary casket bearers will be Gregory Evans, Winky Evans, Gene Garland Evans and Richard Hewett. On-line condolences may be sent to www.brunswick funeralservice.com. Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 18, 2020