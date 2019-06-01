Home

Florence Hinz

Florence Hinz Obituary
FLORENCE HINZ Florence Dietrich Hinz passed away on May 29, 2019. Born August 5, 1935, in Brooklyn, NY, she is survived by husband Reimer; son, Robert (Ann-Marie); daughter, Christine (John Burke); sister Ruth Fasolino, a niece, three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Friedrich and Marie. A graduate of Andrew Jackson High School in Queens, NY, Florence was a secretary for GE and Mobil, and a legal secretary in Garden City, NY. She and Reimer raised their children in Baldwin, NY, before making Wilmington their home of more than 20 years. Florence loved her family, longtime friends, and enjoyed world travel, art, reading, and the NYTimes Sunday crossword. A memorial will be held on Wednesday, June 5, at 11 a.m. at Oleander Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 1, 2019
