FLORENCE SANDERS JONES Florence Sanders Jones, age 89 of Wilmington, NC, died peacefully Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Lenoir, NC. She was born October 15, 1930, to the late Simon Warren Sanders III and Florence Alley Sanders. Florence was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas Haid Jones, Sr., also of Wilmington, her three siblings (Simon Warren Sanders IV, Robert Macon Sanders and Veritas Alston Washburn), daughter Florence Elizabeth Jones and grandson Hub Long. She is survived by son Thomas Haid Jones, Jr. (Joan) of Evans, GA, son Benjamin Michael Jones (Susan) of Chattanooga, TN, daughter Mary Jones Phipps (Don) of Lenoir, NC, daughter Kathryn Jones Perdue (Todd) of Lenoir, NC and son Charles Warren Jones (Paula) of Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by grandchildren Brigham Long, Lauren Garcia Abramovich, Amanda Garcia Dennis, Meghan Jones, Erin Garcia, Ben Perdue, Emily Garcia, Sarah Perdue Vincent and Rebecca Jones as well as great grandchildren Julian Long, Owen Dennis, Lola Perdue, Andy Dennis and Charlie Abramovich. Florence was a graduate of New Hanover High School, a member of Wesleyan Chapel United Methodist Church and a lifelong member of Carolina Yacht Club. A private memorial service will be held for the immediate family in Lenoir, NC. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfuneralservice.com
