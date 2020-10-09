1/1
Florence Sanders Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FLORENCE SANDERS JONES Florence Sanders Jones, age 89 of Wilmington, NC, died peacefully Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Lenoir, NC. She was born October 15, 1930, to the late Simon Warren Sanders III and Florence Alley Sanders. Florence was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas Haid Jones, Sr., also of Wilmington, her three siblings (Simon Warren Sanders IV, Robert Macon Sanders and Veritas Alston Washburn), daughter Florence Elizabeth Jones and grandson Hub Long. She is survived by son Thomas Haid Jones, Jr. (Joan) of Evans, GA, son Benjamin Michael Jones (Susan) of Chattanooga, TN, daughter Mary Jones Phipps (Don) of Lenoir, NC, daughter Kathryn Jones Perdue (Todd) of Lenoir, NC and son Charles Warren Jones (Paula) of Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by grandchildren Brigham Long, Lauren Garcia Abramovich, Amanda Garcia Dennis, Meghan Jones, Erin Garcia, Ben Perdue, Emily Garcia, Sarah Perdue Vincent and Rebecca Jones as well as great grandchildren Julian Long, Owen Dennis, Lola Perdue, Andy Dennis and Charlie Abramovich. Florence was a graduate of New Hanover High School, a member of Wesleyan Chapel United Methodist Church and a lifelong member of Carolina Yacht Club. A private memorial service will be held for the immediate family in Lenoir, NC. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfuneralservice.com Evans Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved