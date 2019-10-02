Home

Florrie Mintz Todd

FLORRIE MINTZ TODD Florrie Mintz Todd, 91, of Wilmington died Sunday, September 29, 2019. She was born February 1, 1928, in Freeman, NC, daughter of the late George Wallace Mintz and Minnie Brady Mintz and was preceded in death by a granddaughter Carrie Davis. Florrie enjoyed gardening, singing, yodeling, crocheting and was always smiling. She is survived by her husband of seventy years James Levin Todd, daughters, Linda Foxbower (Jerry), Jane Suits (Jack), Sheryl Simmons (Jay), Joy Hackney (Rev. John). Grandchildren, Karen James, Anna Simmons, Melissa Edwards (Patrick), Sara Criss (Billy), Becky Simmons and Rebecca Hartsough (Jason). Seven great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Donations in Florrie's memory may be made to www.alz.org/nc or Bible Baptist Church, 5420 Wrightsville Avenue, Wilmington, NC 28403. Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 2, 2019
Download Now