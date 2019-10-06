|
FLOYD E. HALL Floyd E. Hall, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He was born in Pender County on January 9, 1930 to the late Harvey and Annie Hall. Floyd was a long haul truck driver, driving 18 wheelers that delivered seafood, produce, chemicals, and meat, for over 50 years. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Virginia, sons Charles and wife Nadine, Tommy and wife Wendy, and daughter Michelle and husband Tim, three grandchildren Stephen, Stewart, and Eva, and three great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 2 PM, Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Oleander Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 6, 2019