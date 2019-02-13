|
FLOYD W. FLYNN Floyd W. Flynn, of Riegelwood passed away peacefully Sunday, February 10, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Ila Mae Blake Flynn, five sisters and three brothers. He is survived by his daughters and their spouses, Tannis and Michael Nelson and Karen and Dan Allen, grandchildren, Laura Nelson Ford, Steven Nelson, Lauren Allen Wilson and Andrew Allen and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Letha Flynn Huffman and a number of nieces and nephews. Mr. Flynn was born December 28, 1927 near Currie, N.C. After the death of his mother when he was five years old he and two of his siblings were cared for by The Baptist Children's Homes of N.C. at Kennedy Home, Kinston, N.C. He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Merchant Marines. He began working at Riegel Paper Company during construction of the Riegelwood plant and retired after forty-seven years of service from Federal Paper Company. Until his health began to fail he was an active member of the Kennedy Home Alumni where he had served as Vice President of the Alumni Association. He was a Deacon Emeritus of Cape Fear Baptist Church where he served for many years as a Trustee and in numerous leadership capacities throughout his life. In 2012 he was honored by North Carolina Governor, Beverly E. Perdue with a state flag and certificate recognizing his dedication and service to the Church and community. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11 AM, Cape Fear Baptist Church, 2581 Neils Eddy Road, Riegelwood, N.C. The family will greet friends beginning at 10:15 until 11 AM. Family and friends are invited to a luncheon in the church fellowship hall immediately after the interment. Those desiring to honor Mr. Flynn may send a memorial donation to Cape Fear Baptist Church, The Baptist Children's Homes of N.C. or a . Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com or by mail to 211 Gregory Rd., Wilmington, N.C. 28405
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 13, 2019