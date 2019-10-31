|
FORREST HEDDEN Forrest's story is one worthy of a novel. From humble beginnings as the son of a preacher, honorable service as a Navy Seal, and incredible escapades which sometimes came with astonishing blessings and other times hard consequences, his was a life lived fully. His sister would say that from the beginning, he had an adventurous spirit and she was by his side through thick and thin through all the years to come. It is fitting she would be by his side at the end. Forrest enjoyed adventuring in the outdoors, spending time in the Pacific Northwest with family and friends and building the company he loved with his sister. He was steadfast and for those who knew him; he seemed invincible and a force to be relied on. He would describe his life as a story of redemption and grace. The impact of his life and testimony on so many others' is still resonating. If the measure of a man is noted in the lives he has touched, the love he left behind, and the depth of his faith, then Forrest was beyond measure. He was able to give tough love but he was kind and his heart was huge. He was a quiet force of strength and generosity; often donating time and resources to those who would never know his name or face. Death is a part of life, and no matter when it happens, there is always the longing for just one more moment. We are so grateful for the time we had; but for those who loved him dearly, comprehending life ahead without his presence is surreal and gut-wrenching. In time, we will get to a place where all the amazing, hilarious and hard memories help fill the silence of his absence. Loving deeply means a huge void in the space Forrest filled. For his sister, Beth and Walter Pancoe and family; adopted daughter, Elya and Ryan Baltazar and Forrest's grandchildren; the Murphy family and many friends on both the East and West coasts, the loss of those moments ahead leaves a resounding ache but joy in knowing the ending. Hooyah good and faithful servant!
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 31, 2019